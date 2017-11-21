Yankees' Albert Abreu: Joins 40-man roster
Abreu was added to the 40-man roster Monday.
By adding Abreu to the 40-man roster, the Yankees will protect him from the Rule 5 draft. Abreu, who's just 22-years-old and has a fastball that can hit 100 miles per hour, dealt with a shoulder injury during the 2017 season. However, he still reached High-A Tampa, where he posted built a 4.19 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over nine games (34.1 innings).
