Abreu was appointed as the Yankees' 29th man for Saturday's doubleheader.
Abreu was on the taxi squad for the weekend series, and he'll step in to fill a bullpen role for the twin bill Saturday after Nick Tropeano was designated for assignment. If Abreu makes a relief appearance, it will be his major-league debut. While he won't be on the active roster past Saturday for the time being, the right-hander could join the bullpen on a more regular basis at some point this year.
