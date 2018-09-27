Yankees' Andrew McCutchen: Not in Thursday's lineup
McCutchen is out of the lineup against the Rays on Thursday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
McCutchen will take a seat after going 5-for-11 with a solo home run and three walks during the first three games of this series. This marks the 31-year-old's first day off as a member of the Yankees after joining the club at the end of August. Manager Aaron Boone will send out an outfield of Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner and Giancarlo Stanton for the series finale.
