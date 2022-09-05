Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Rizzo (back) could be able to rejoin the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

After Rizzo received an epidural Friday to address his lingering back injury, the Yankees were initially targeting Tuesday for his return to the lineup. However, while Rizzo's back is improving, he experienced headaches related to the injection and is back home recovering. While a Tuesday return now looks to be off the table, Rizzo may still be just two days away from playing if he continues to move in the right direction in his recovery. DJ LeMahieu is out of the lineup for Monday's series opener with Minnesota but is expected to continue serving as the Yankees' primary first baseman for the duration of Rizzo's absence.