Rizzo went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 8-5 victory over Kansas City.

It was a huge day for Rizzo after he'd gone just 1-for-21 over his last five games. His home run, a solo shot off Jordan Lyles in the third inning, was his first since May 20, ending a 45-game drought. It's certainly the type of game the Yankees needed from the 33-year-old Rizzo, who came into the game batting just .154 with a .459 OPS in 38 games since the start of June. Overall, he's slashing .253/.338/.398 with 44 runs scored and 41 RBI through 390 plate appearances this season.