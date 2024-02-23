Volpe is working on flattening out his bat path, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Volpe had a flyball rate of 37.1 percent in his rookie season, per Fangraphs, which was actually well down from the rates he regularly posted in the minors. Still, the shortstop feels that a simplified, flatter swing will lead to more consistency after he went through peaks and valleys in 2023. Perhaps the changed approach will lower Volpe's home run ceiling, but if it makes him a better all-around hitter, the Yankees and fantasy managers will take it.