Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Blows second save

Chapman allowed three runs (two earned) on one hit and three walks while striking out three in the ninth inning to blow the save Sunday against the Red Sox.

Chapman walked three of the first five batters he faced to get himself into trouble, however, it appeared that he had escaped the jam until Miguel Andujar short-hopped a throw to first base that allowed the tying run to score. As a result, Chapman was charged with only his second blown save of the season in 31 chances. He still holds a strong 2.25 ERA and 0.98 WHIP to go along with 79 strikeouts across 44 innings. Due to his lengthy track record as an elite closer, there is no danger he loses save opportunities unless he is sidelined by injury.