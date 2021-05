Chapman pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Houston. He struck out two.

Chapman has been nearly unhittable all season, as he's allowed just two hits and three walks in 11 innings. The Yankees' closer has yet to give up a run, and he owns a sparkling 26:3 K:BB in 11 appearances. He remains perfect in save chances, with all seven coming in his last eight outings.