Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Posts 32nd save
Chapman posted a 1-2-3 ninth inning with a strikeout during a save in an 8-5 victory against the Orioles in the first game of a doubleheader Monday.
The 31-year-old has converted seven straight save opportunities and is on a five-inning scoreless streak. Chapman has at least one strikeout in seven consecutive appearances as well. He is 3-2 with 32 saves, 2.51 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 46.2 innings this season.
