Chapman allowed zero hits and had two strikeouts and one walk over 1.1 innings to earn the save in Thursday's Game 4 win over the Rays.

The veteran left-hander entered with a three-run lead during the eighth inning and the Yankees tacked on another run, so he came back for the ninth with a comfortable cushion. It was Chapman's first appearance of the series and second of the playoffs, and manager Aaron Boone figures to be aggressive in his bullpen usage during Friday's winner-take-all Game 5.