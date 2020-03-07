Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Tosses scoreless inning

Chapman made his spring debut in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Orioles, allowing one hit and striking out one in a single scoreless inning.

The spring training season began nearly two weeks ago, but the Yankees waited until Friday to give their veteran closer his first live game action of 2020. Per Pete Caldera of USA Today, Chapman evaluated his outing as "a little out of rhythm, but overall good." With Opening Day less than three weeks away, Chapman should see his Grapefruit League workload ramp-up in the coming days.