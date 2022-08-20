Chapman allowed a run on one hit and two walks over one-third of an inning against Toronto on Friday.

Chapman entered in the ninth inning with New York down by three runs, so his struggles didn't do much to impact the outcome of the game. Nonetheless, it's discouraging that the veteran fireballer was unable to find the strike zone -- he threw just five of 14 pitches over the plate and walked the final two batters he faced to load the bases. Chapman was presumed to be in line to regain his closing role when Clay Holmes (back) moved to the injured list Aug. 16, but since that time Chapman has walked four batters and given up three runs over one inning across two appearances. He hasn't been used in a save situation, but it wouldn't be surprising if Scott Effross is called upon the next time a closer is needed given Chapman's ugly past two outings.