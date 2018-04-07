Yankees' Brandon Drury: On DL with severe migraines
Drury was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with severe migraines.
He left Friday's 14-inning loss to the Orioles in the sixth inning due to impaired vision and a migraine, and while it didn't seem serious at the time, the fact he was placed on the DL is certainly cause for concern. Jace Peterson, whose contract was selected from Triple-A, will help plug the gap, along with Miguel Andujar, who now figures to see regular work at third base while Drury is out.
