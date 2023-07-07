Rodon was activated from the 60-day injured list Friday.

Rodon will make his long-awaited Yankees and season debut Friday against the Cubs following a long absence due to forearm and then back injuries. The left-hander threw just 58 pitches in his final rehab starts, so he'll be under some level of workload restriction Friday, although manager Aaron Boone declined to reveal exactly what that would be, per Laura Albanese of Newsday. Rodon signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the Yankees over the offseason.