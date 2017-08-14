Yankees' CC Sabathia: Feels strong during bullpen session
Sabathia (knee) completed a bullpen session Monday and said he "felt good" afterward, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Sabathia indicated that he'll likely require another bullpen session before coming off the disabled list when first eligible. If Sabathia's plan goes without a hitch, he'll likely take the hill to start Saturday against the Red Sox, replacing Luis Cessa, who was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make a spot start in his stead Monday versus the Mets.
