Yankees' CC Sabathia: Has knee drained

Sabathia had his inflamed right knee drained Monday and had a Synvisc injection, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Sabathia doesn't consider his injury a significant one, though his recovery timeline will depend on how the knee responds to treatment. He felt as though he could have played through the issue, as it had been bothering him for the last two starts in which he nevertheless allowed just a combined one run on five hits while striking out 19 batters. Luis Cessa (notably not Sonny Gray) will take his place in the rotation for at least one start.