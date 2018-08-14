Yankees' CC Sabathia: Has knee drained
Sabathia had his inflamed right knee drained Monday and had a Synvisc injection, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Sabathia doesn't consider his injury a significant one, though his recovery timeline will depend on how the knee responds to treatment. He felt as though he could have played through the issue, as it had been bothering him for the last two starts in which he nevertheless allowed just a combined one run on five hits while striking out 19 batters. Luis Cessa (notably not Sonny Gray) will take his place in the rotation for at least one start.
More News
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Sent to DL with knee inflammation•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Notches seventh win•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Fans 12 in 5.2 innings•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Lasts just three innings•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Early exit in nightcap against Royals•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: To start second half of doubleheader•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start