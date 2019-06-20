Yankees' CC Sabathia: Notches 250th career victory

Sabathia (4-4) earned the 250th win of his career Wednesday versus the Rays by allowing one run on three hits over six innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

Sabathia lost his previous three decisions and had a 6.89 ERA and 1.79 WHIP in those starts, but he rebounded Wednesday to reach the career landmark. The 38-year-old has a a 4.14 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 57:24 K:BB this season and lines up to face the Blue Jays on Monday.