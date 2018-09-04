Yankees' CC Sabathia: Struggles through short outing vs. A's
Sabathia (7-6) allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over 3.1 innings as he took the loss Monday against Oakland.
Sabathia was rocked for three first-inning runs, and he gave up one in the second and another in the fourth before calling it a day. The 38-year-old lefty has been saddled with back-to-back losses following Monday's performance, as he's surrendered seven earned runs through 9.1 innings while punching out 10 over that span. Sabathia will hope for a better outcome in his next start, which is slated for Sunday against Seattle.
