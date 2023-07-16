Schmidt (5-6) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out eight over six innings to earn the win Saturday over the Rockies.

Schmidt has won his last three starts, and Saturday's sharp effort gave him his first quality start since June 6. The eight strikeouts also matched his season high. He hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his last 11 appearances, providing steady pitching after a rough start to the season. Schmidt has a 4.31 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 95:27 K:BB through 94 innings this year. He's projected for a favorable home matchup against the Royals next week.