Schmidt (4-6) earned the win Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits over five innings against Baltimore. He struck out seven.

Schmidt got through the first four innings unscathed Tuesday before the Orioles put up three runs in the fifth on home runs from Aaron Hicks and Adam Frazier. However, the Yankees would retake the lead in the bottom half of the frame, setting up Schmidt for the win. The 27-year-old Schmidt has pitched to a 2.85 ERA over his last nine starts (47.1 innings). Overall, he sports a 4.43 ERA with a 1.40 WHIP and 86:26 K:BB through 18 starts (87.1 innings) this season.