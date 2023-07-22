Schmidt (6-6) scattered three earned runs on five hits and one walk over 5.2 innings Friday in the Yankees' win over the Royals. He struck out two.

Schmidt got himself into trouble in what became a three-run fourth inning for Kansas City, but he bounced back to make into the top of the sixth and notched his sixth victory of the 2023 campaign. Working as a locked-in member of the Yankees' major-league rotation for the first time in his career, the 27-year-old holds a 4.33 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 97:28 K:BB through 99.2 frames this season. He lines up to face the division-rival Orioles in Baltimore next time out.