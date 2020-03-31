Schmidt gave up two earned runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out eight in seven innings during big-league spring training.

He gave up two unearned runs and allowed too many baserunners, but his strikeout total was impressive in this tiny sample. While Deivi Garcia and Michael King have already been optioned to the minors, Schmidt has not been jettisoned from major-league camp -- not that camp is still in progress. It seems possible that James Paxton (back) could be ready when the season begins, so the Yankees may not need to dig into the farm system to fill the No. 5 starter role after all.