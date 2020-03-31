Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Showed promise this spring
Schmidt gave up two earned runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out eight in seven innings during big-league spring training.
He gave up two unearned runs and allowed too many baserunners, but his strikeout total was impressive in this tiny sample. While Deivi Garcia and Michael King have already been optioned to the minors, Schmidt has not been jettisoned from major-league camp -- not that camp is still in progress. It seems possible that James Paxton (back) could be ready when the season begins, so the Yankees may not need to dig into the farm system to fill the No. 5 starter role after all.
More News
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Invited to major-league camp•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Promoted to Double-A•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Back on IL•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Flashing prime strikeout rate•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Bumped up to High-A•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: On mend from Tommy John surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Alternatives to big-name players
Why pay up for a big-name player when you can get the same production later? Chris Towers identifies...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Turner
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Biggest questions for top 12
How long will Ronald Acuña remain an elite steals source? How will Gerrit Cole handle Yankee...
-
Best 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Creating the perfect dynasty league
Want to create the perfect dynasty league? Scott White gives the backstory of his dynasty league...