Schmidt (7-6) earned the win Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk over five innings against Baltimore. He struck out two.

Schmidt added another tally to the win column Saturday, marking his fifth victory in his last six appearances and extending his streak without a loss to nine starts. Though the right-hander hasn't had an outstanding season, he's been a rock-solid arm in the back end of the Yankees rotation, having allowed three or fewer runs in every start dating back to May 14. During that stretch (64.2 innings), Schmidt owns a 3.20 ERA with a 51:15 K:BB. He's tentatively scheduled for a home matchup against the Astros for his next start.