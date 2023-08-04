Schmidt did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over five innings against Houston. He struck out four.

Schmidt's now gone 14 straight starts without allowing more than three runs. His last loss came on June 6 -- since then, he's gone 5-0 with a 3.75 ERA across 10 starts. Overall, the 27-year-old Schmidt is 7-6 with a 4.35 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 103:30 K:BB across 22 starts (109.2 innings) this season. He's currently lined up for a road matchup with the White Sox in his next outing.