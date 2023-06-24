Schmidt allowed an unearned run on six hits and a walk while striking out three over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Friday.

Schmidt turned in another solid outing, though his winless stretch extended to six starts. Over that span, the right-hander has allowed eight runs (seven earned) across 32 innings with a 22:7 K:BB. It's an improvement on his 4.32 ERA and 1.42 WHIP through 77 innings across 16 starts overall. He continues to be an effective fill-in while the Yankees wait for Carlos Rodon (back) and Nester Cortes (shoulder) to return to the rotation.