Holmes earned a save Sunday against the Astros, allowing no runs on two hits and no walks across one inning. He didn't record a strikeout.

Holmes cashed in on his third save opportunity of the season, finishing the Yankees' first series with saves in three of four games. While he hasn't logged a strikeout in his three innings of work, he's also refrained from allowing a runner to score. Holmes is already one-eighth of the way to matching his 2023 save total and is one of five closers with multiple saves this season.