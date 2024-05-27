Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre placed Poteet on its 7-day injured list Thursday with an unspecified injury.

Poteet possesses a spot on the Yankees' 40-man roster, but aside from making a six-inning spot start with the big club April 13 in Cleveland, he's spent the entire 2024 season at Triple-A. Over seven starts for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Poteet has pitched to a 4.05 ERA and 1.12 WHIP while striking out 38 batters over 33.1 innings. The nature and extent of his injury is unclear, but it'll take him out of consideration for a call-up to the Yankees in the short term if the team needs a spot starter.