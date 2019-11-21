Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Added to 40-man roster
Garcia was added to the Yankees' 40-man roster Wednesday.
Garcia was rumored as a potential callup for the Yankees in September, so it's no surprise to see the team protecting him from the Rule 5 draft. The 20-year-old began the season at High-A Tampa, but quickly received promotions to Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Garcia had a 5.40 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 45:20 K:BB over 40 innings at Triple-A, where he's likely to begin the 2020 season.
