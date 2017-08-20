Yankees' Dellin Betances: Collects eighth save Saturday

Betances pitched a perfect inning while striking out two to earn his ninth save Saturday against the Red Sox.

Betances, protecting a one-run lead, shut down the Red Sox without an ounce of drama. With Aroldis Chapman no longer the team's official closer, Betances could be in line for more save opportunities, but it also could be difficult to predict when some of the other talented relievers in the Yankees' bullpen may be called upon as well.