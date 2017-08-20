Yankees' Dellin Betances: Collects eighth save Saturday
Betances pitched a perfect inning while striking out two to earn his ninth save Saturday against the Red Sox.
Betances, protecting a one-run lead, shut down the Red Sox without an ounce of drama. With Aroldis Chapman no longer the team's official closer, Betances could be in line for more save opportunities, but it also could be difficult to predict when some of the other talented relievers in the Yankees' bullpen may be called upon as well.
More News
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Could get saves•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Will not be available out of pen Friday•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Records eighth save of 2017•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Notches 16th save of season Monday•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Pitches scoreless inning in win•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Walks in winning run Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...