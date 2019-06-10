Yankees' Dellin Betances: MRI pushed to Tuesday

Betances (shoulder) is "still a little bit sore" and will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Betances was expected to undergo further testing Monday after suffering a setback over the weekend, but skipper Aaron Boone noted that Betances won't have an MRI until Tuesday. More information will become available after the team receives the test results.

More News
Our Latest Stories