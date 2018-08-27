Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Scheduled to see doctor Monday

Gregorius (heel) will see a doctor Monday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Gregorius has reportedly been able to play catch and hit in the cage, though he hasn't started running yet. The shortstop added that he still feels something in his hill but overall it has improved. An updated timetable for his return should emerge following Monday's checkup, though Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports Gregorius is currently on track to rejoin the Yankees in Oakland on Sept. 3.

