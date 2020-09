LeMahieu went 4-for-5 with two doubles, one run and three RBI during Saturday's 11-4 win over the Marlins.

The 32-year-old was hitless during Friday's series opener but more than made up for it Saturday by delivering his fourth four-hit game of the season. LeMahieu has a .359/.415/.589 slash line with 10 homers, 10 doubles, 41 runs, 27 RBI through 49 games and enters Sunday's season finale poised to win the AL batting title.