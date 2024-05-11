LeMahieu (foot) participated in live batting practice Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

LeMahieu traveled with the team to Tampa Bay and hit off rehabbing right-hander JT Brubaker (elbow). The veteran third baseman continues to ramp up his activities as he works his way back from the non-displaced right foot fracture he sustained in spring training. LeMahieu made a rehab appearance April 23 with Double-A Somerset, but he was pulled from the game after the first inning due to swelling in his right foot. He could be ready to resume the rehab assignment soon.