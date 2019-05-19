LeMahieu went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and three runs in the Yankees' 13-5 win over the Rays on Sunday.

The veteran infielder checked in with his third long ball of the season with a seventh-inning solo blast off Casey Sadler. He's enjoying a solid first season at the dish for the Yankees, as he's now slashing .312/.358/.433 through 157 at-bats.