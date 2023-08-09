LeMahieu was scratched from the Yankees' lineup ahead of Wednesday's game against the White Sox due to right calf tightness, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

LeMahieu is slashing .364/.440/.455 since the beginning of August, but his injury will keep him out for at least Wednesday's game. There's no word yet on how severe LeMahieu's injury is, but fantasy managers should consider him day-to-day until the Yankees provide more information. In the meantime, Isiah Kiner-Falefa will slide over to third base and Oswaldo Cabrera will enter the lineup to man shortstop.