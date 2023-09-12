LeMahieu isn't in the Yankees' lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against Boston.
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Game 1, LeMahieu will rest during the second game of Tuesday's slate. Jake Bauers will fill in at first base instead and bat sixth.
