Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Monday that LeMahieu (foot) will begin the season on the injured list, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

It's confirmation of what manager Aaron Boone said Sunday was the likely result. Cashman added that LeMahieu is also dealing with inflammation in addition to a bone bruise in his right foot and will undergo another MRI later this week to see how the healing has come along. Because the IL move can be backdated, LeMahieu could return as soon as the Yankees' home opener on April 5, and Cashman didn't rule out the veteran infielder being ready by that date.