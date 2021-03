LeMahieu is expected to see some time at first and third base before the end of spring, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports.

LeMahieu is firmly locked in as the Yankees' starting second baseman, but manager Aaron Boone has mentioned the desire for the veteran to mix in reps at the corner infield spots simply because he's capable of playing there. The reigning MLB batting champ has been solid at the plate in Grapefruit League play, slashing .308/.357/.423 with a home run and three RBI.