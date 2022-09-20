German will start Saturday's game against the Red Sox and should stick in the rotation through the rest of the season, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

With Frankie Montas (shoulder inflammation) on the 15-day injured list and questionable to return this season, German should operate as the fifth starter until further notice. He has a 1.84 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 18 strikeouts over his last 29.1 innings.