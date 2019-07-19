German (12-2) got the win against in Game 1 of the Yankees' doubleheader against Rays on Thursday, giving up two earned runs on four hits over six innings, striking out five and walking two in a 6-2 victory.

The right-hander continues to rack up victories, tossing another quality start in this contest to give him 12 wins in 15 starts this season. His numbers are good, too, as he's sporting a solid 3.38 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP and a 95:21 K:BB over 88 innings in what can safely be called a breakout campaign for the 26-year-old. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next start, which is scheduled for a Tuesday road matchup against the Twins.