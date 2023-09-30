The Yankees reinstated Montas (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Montas has been held out all season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder in February, but he will return to the Yankees' pitching staff for the final two games of the season. The 30-year-old righty gave up one run over three innings during a rehab assignment in Triple-A, and he could make an appearance out of the bullpen before the end of the year. Jasson Dominguez (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day IL to free a 40-man spot for Montas, and Randy Vasquez was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.