Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Resting for first game of doubleheader

Sanchez is out of the lineup for the first game of the Yankees' doubleheader Monday against the Tigers, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Sanchez will give way to Austin Romine behind the plate in the opener of the twin bill before presumably reclaiming catching duties in the nightcap. The 25-year-old has shown little sign lately that he's ready to break out of his season-long swoon, as he has recorded just two hits in 29 at-bats over his past nine games.