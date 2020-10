Cole won't be available for Game 4 of the ALDS against the Rays on Thursday but would start the decisive Game 5 on short rest Friday should the Yankees manage to extend the series, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Cole has allowed five runs in 13 innings while striking out 21 and walking just two so far in the playoffs. He helped the Yankees to their only win of the series thus far in Game 1 and is seemingly still the team's top option for Game 5 even if not fully rested.