Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Continues to deal with hamstring tightness

Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Stanton's hamstring tightness has not subsided since he began feeling it a week ago, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

This issue has forced Boone to play Stanton primarily in the DH spot, which is where he's spent five of the past seven games. Unsurprisingly, he's listed as the Yankees designated hitter for Saturday's game against Texas as well. Though he's clearly fighting off the discomfort, it hasn't impacted Stanton's play, as he's gone 8-for-29 (.276 average) with three home runs and eight RBI over those past seven games.