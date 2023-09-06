Stanton went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 5-1 victory versus Detroit on Tuesday.

Stanton mashed a 451-foot moonshot in the sixth inning for the 400th long ball of his big-league career. Per Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger, only three players in MLB history -- Mark McGwire, Babe Ruth and Alex Rodriguez -- have reached the 400-homer mark faster than Stanton. The current Yankees slugger accomplished the feat on the heels of a recent power surge during which he has gone deep three times over his past six contests.