Stanton is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros.
Stanton has started at DH over the last two games, going 2-for-10 with one home run, one RBI and four strikeouts. The Yankees will move Aaron Judge to designated hitter and start Trent Grisham in center field for Saturday's contest.
