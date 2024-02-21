Torres said Wednesday that he's interested in signing a long-term contract extension with the Yankees, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

However, Torres added that he and his representation have yet to engage in negotiations with the club regarding a long-term deal, confirming what general manager Brian Cashman said last week. Torres is set to earn $14.2 million in 2024 in his final year under contract before reaching free agency next offseason. While it does not appear the Yankees are eager to lock him up to an extension, Torres' market figures to be fairly robust. He's posted a 120 wRC+ over the last two seasons and will be only 28 heading into free agency.