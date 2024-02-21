Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that he envisions Torres batting in the 4-to-6 range in the lineup, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Boone added that Torres could also fill in at leadoff on occasion. DJ LeMahieu appears to be the heavy favorite open the season at the top of the batting order and will be followed by Juan Soto and Aaron Judge. Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton, Alex Verdugo and Anthony Volpe could be in the mix along with Torres for the next three spots.