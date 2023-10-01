Torres is not in Sunday's lineup against the Royals.
Torres, who put together his best season since his juiced-ball inflated 2019 campaign, will make way for some less accomplished infielders in the final game of the season. He hit .273 with 25 home runs and 13 steals in 158 games.
More News
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Reaches 25 homers•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Swats 24th homer•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Back in action Sunday•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Still out Saturday with back issue•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Scratched with back injury•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Keeps rolling Wednesday•