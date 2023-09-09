Dominguez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and a stolen base in Friday's loss to Milwaukee.

Dominguez accounted for the Yankees' only runs with his two-run homer in the third inning. It was his fourth long ball through his first seven major-league games -- at 20 years old, he's the youngest MLB player since at least 1901 to achieve that feat, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. For good measure, Dominguez added his first big-league steal to his stat line Friday. He knocked 15 home runs and stole 39 bases over 118 contests in the minors prior to his Sept. 1 call-up.